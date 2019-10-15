Legends and rising stars in Hollywood gathered on Monday night at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles for Elle’s Women In Hollywood event.

All the big names you have ever watched on your TV screens including Sydney Sweeney Diane Lane and this year's honorees—Dolly Parton, Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Lena Waite, Melinda Matsoukas, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson were spotted on the red carpet.

These accomplished women didn’t play with their red carpet looks. From groundbreaking suits to couture gowns, check out our top 5 looks.