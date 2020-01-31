Beauty queen and host, Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has taken over our TV screens by surprise. After being crowned Ghana’s most beautiful winner in 2011, the queen has given back to her society through various projects.

Akua is the founder of Miss golden stool pageant and Miss United continents Ghana, both geared towards empowering young women to explore their inner talent and take up leadership roles.

Akua has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now. Most importantly, she is among the few female celebrities who always steps out in African print dresses promoting the local textile industry and we are madly in love with all her styles.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Check out our top 5 photos of Akua Amoakowaa looking ethereal in African print.