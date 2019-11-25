The 31-year-old award-winning screen goddess celebrated her birthday on November 24, 2019, with stunning photos of herself in a bespoke dress by Ghana’s prestigious fashion brand, Pistis.

Over the years, the mother-of-two has been serving us with awesome style tips before and after her pregnancy.

Naa Ashorkor has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

We are selected our top 5 office wear looks inspired by Naa Ashorkor to make you stand out at work and other formal events.