Known for his love for African print since becoming the leader of the West African country, Nana Addo has over and over again shown his love for culture.

This culture was however taken to a different level to show Ghana how the health of the people was his topmost priority.

While this was no ordinary announcement from the President, he made sure we knew where his heart was when he announced the various updates on the pandemic coronavirus (COVID 19)

After two his first two updates, the President through his outfits gave significant messages to the nation.

His particular choice of fabric sent a subtle yet emotional message to Ghanaians.

Here are the various fabrics President Akufo-Addo wore while sending his coronavirus updates to the nation:

1. ‘Ani bre a enso gya’

Anibrɛ ɛnsɔ gya

On his third update, he wore an African print fabric called ‘ani bre a enso gya’, which translates 'Seriousness does not set the eye on fire to quench with water' or 'no matter how red the eye gets, it will never spark fire'.

This symbolises that irrespective of how serious he (President Akufo-Addo) saw the matter at hand, it would be difficult to get a detailed view just by looking at him.

2. ‘Anisuo’

He further wore the ‘anisuo’ fabric on his fourth update. This means teardrop in the English Language.

Anisuo

The message once again is clear. As the nation’s leader, he is not cut off from the citizen’s feelings and shares their grief.

3. Yaw Donkor

In President Akufo-Addo’s fifth update, he wore a fabric known for having a background in artistry and African prints as ‘Yaw Donkor’ [A Servant].

Yaw Donkor

From the expression: se akoa som som pa a wotumi di akonnwa (A good servant rise to become a king). Nana Addo depicts how a good servant he wishes to be and he is inspiring empowerment.

4. Adinkra

President Nana Addo wore a fabric with Adinkra symbols in his sixth address. These Adinkra symbols represent wisdom and concepts. Cloth in the pink colour, he tells us how real he is as a man.

Adinkra

5. Obo fa, dadiɛ fa

While lifting the partial lockdown ban in the epicentres of the country, President Akufo-Addo wore the Obo fa, dadiɛ fa [Half stone, half metal/iron] fabric. It is also called Day and Night [anopa ne anadwo] cloth or fabric.

Obo fa, dadiɛ fa

Notably, he was comparing different sides of the situation the country was facing which includes the health of the people and the economy. He is supposedly trying to balance the situation without outweighing one.