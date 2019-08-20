Her Excellency, Samira Bawumia is a year older today, August 20, 2019. When it comes to women in politics, Second Lady of Ghana stands tall among all the powerful women.

Much as we loved all her initiatives which includes the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects(SEHP) where she reads and engages in other fun activities with future leaders, we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

Check out a collection of the Second lady's most notable style moments.

