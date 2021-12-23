5th edition of Debonair Afrik’s The Editor's Meet Brunch

"The Editor's Meet Brunch provides a platform for guests to interact, engage in fashion-centered conversations, network and explore their style for the new year. With attendees from across the African continent, Europe and the US, it has become one of the most stylish ways to toast to the progress we have made as a people and to begin the year in luxe," shares Emmanuel Ekuban also known as Nuel Bans, the Creative Director and Editor in Chief of Debonair Afrik.