The event is an annual African fashion industry networking event largely attended by fashion enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, stylists, trendsetters, photographers, creatives, and major stakeholders in the fashion industry. The event features fashion talks, featured speakers, networking, brunch, and a champagne bar sponsored by GH Mumm.
5th edition of Debonair Afrik’s The Editor's Meet Brunch
The 5th edition of Debonair Afrik’s The Editor's Meet (TEM) Brunch will be held on the 2nd of January 2022 at the new Telande Gardens in Osu, Accra.
The theme for The Editor's Meet (TEM) Brunch 2022 is “IN TIMES OF LUXE” inspiring guests to attend the event dressed in luxurious splendor.
"The Editor's Meet Brunch provides a platform for guests to interact, engage in fashion-centered conversations, network and explore their style for the new year. With attendees from across the African continent, Europe and the US, it has become one of the most stylish ways to toast to the progress we have made as a people and to begin the year in luxe," shares Emmanuel Ekuban also known as Nuel Bans, the Creative Director and Editor in Chief of Debonair Afrik.
The TEM Brunch will be hosted by award winning media personality Vanessa Gyan and will feature special live performances and a curated themed fashion show featuring collection highlights from renowned and emerging designers.
The Editors Meet Brunch 2022 is sponsored by G.H. Mumm, produced by Debonair Afrik Studios and supported by Tinsel events, Designed by JR, and WaxPrint Media.
For more information or for tickets, Call or WhatsApp +233 0208624202.
Find more about Debonair Afrik and The Editors Meet (TEM) Brunch on:
Facebook: Style Lounge Platform - https://m.facebook.com/Debonair-Afrik
Twitter: @DebonairAfrik - https://twitter.com/debonairafrik
Instagram: @debonairafrik - https://www.instagram.com/debonairafrik/
