These stylish celebrities manage to capture our attention with their stunning fashion choices this week.

They are definitely investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

From Naa Ashorkor to Toosweet Annan and then Selassie Ibrahim, here are our best 5 celebrity looks for the week.

Check the pictures and share your thoughts with us.

Joselyn Dumas

The actress came through in a black and golden print apparel which clearly depicts glitz and class. We are love with her short hair, nude makeup and infectious smile she gave to the camera.

Joselyn Dumas

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor glammed us with an African print long dress. Her braids, makeup and smile is definitely the style we need.

Naa Ashorkor

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet went for a simple short sleeved African shirt and a matching trouser. He gave us style with his transparent glasses as posed for the camera

Toosweet Annan

Selassie Ibrahim

The Ghanaian actress gave us a perfect lady boss look in her white top and royal blue skirt. She matched her red bag with her red heels and she is just stunning.

Selassie Ibrahim

Jay Foley

The media personality gave us a classy African print shirt and a matching trouser.

Jay Foley

Nana Ama McBrown

Although Nana Ama is mourning, she sure gave us class with her black apparel and its matching head wrap.