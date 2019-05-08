Met Gala, one of the world’s biggest fashion fundraising events in the world was held on May 6, 2019. Founded by publicist Eleanor Lambert, the benefit was first held in 1948 to encourage donations from New York's high society.

This year, the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion - to coincide with an upcoming exhibition at the Met, inspired by US writer and political activist Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

Most famous faces from the realms of fashion, film, music and art among others stepped on the red carpet with a melange of creativity.

The fashion industry in Ghana is not different from the rest of the world. There is fierce competition for supremacy as most designers work effortlessly to produce exquisite apparels for red carpet events with celebrities as their perfect muse to market their brand.

The Met Gala, one of the most significant events in the fashion calendar would have been a perfect platform for Ghanaian style icons and their designers to showcase their artistry to the world.

Check out 5 Ghanaian style icons who could have made headlines at the Met Gala with their extravagant outfits.

Nana Akua Addo

Zynnell Zuh

Stephanie Benson

Okyeame Kwame

KKD

Wiyaala