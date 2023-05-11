ADVERTISEMENT
6 times VGMA host: Here are all the stunning outfits Berla Mundi wore

Berlinda Entsie

Berla Mundi has served us with nothing but stunning outfits for all the six times she hosted the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

Young media personality, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

If there's one thing we know Berla Mundi for, it's her impeccable hosting skills at every event.

Since venturing into media, Berla has made her presence felt with her voice, beauty and high fashion sense.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Berla Mundi has hosted one of Ghana's prestigious music awards (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards) six times and she has been exquisite with her hosting techniques.

One other thing cannot be put under the radar, the stunning outfits she wore during the times she hosted the show.

Thanks to her glam team, Berla Mundi steals the spotlight anytime she steps on stage to host the VGMAs.

Today, we have compiled all the outfits she wore as six times VGMA host. Check below for inspiration:

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi ece-auto-gen
Berla Mundi's look by Sima Brew
Berla Mundi's look by Sima Brew ece-auto-gen
Berla Mundi's look by Sima Brew
Berla Mundi's look by Sima Brew ece-auto-gen
Berla Mundi's look by Pistis
Berla Mundi's look by Pistis ece-auto-gen
Berla Mundi's look by Pistis
Berla Mundi's look by Pistis ece-auto-gen
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
