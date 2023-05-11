6 times VGMA host: Here are all the stunning outfits Berla Mundi wore

If there's one thing we know Berla Mundi for, it's her impeccable hosting skills at every event.

Since venturing into media, Berla has made her presence felt with her voice, beauty and high fashion sense.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Berla Mundi has hosted one of Ghana's prestigious music awards (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards) six times and she has been exquisite with her hosting techniques.

One other thing cannot be put under the radar, the stunning outfits she wore during the times she hosted the show.

Thanks to her glam team, Berla Mundi steals the spotlight anytime she steps on stage to host the VGMAs.

Today, we have compiled all the outfits she wore as six times VGMA host. Check below for inspiration:

Berla Mundi outfits for VGMAs 2018

ece-auto-gen

ece-auto-gen

ece-auto-gen

ece-auto-gen

ece-auto-gen

Berla Mundi outfits for VGMAs 2019

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi outfits for VGMAs 2020

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi outfits for VGMAs 2021

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi outfits for VGMAs 2022

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi outfits for VGMAs 2023

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana