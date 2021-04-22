RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

6 times we were wowed by Nana Aba Anamoah's effortless and glamorous style

Berlinda Entsie

Today, we pay our homage to Nana Aba Anamoah's stunning fashion sense.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah is arguably one of the most popular Ghanaian media personalities.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% of why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

Nana Aba knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

The multiple award-winning journalist is all about high-octane style and she always looks perfectly turned out.

Check out all times she was both effortless and glamorous!

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

