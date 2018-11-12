Pulse.com.gh logo
6 times Yvonne Nelson was the fashion teacher you needed

We take a look at the best wardrobe moments of the mother of one, Yvonne Nelson.

play

Can we take a closet moment for the celebrity birthday girl, Yvonne Nelson today just to celebrate her style qualities and fashion uniqueness that makes us love her?

If yes, then let's talk her most laudable fashion times that made her the fashion teacher we needed. She owns style and does not conform to trends. That is what a fashionista is all about.

Yvonne Nelson, mother of one, Baby Ryan might be arguably the biggest screen name that comes in mind so far as movies are concerned. But another sector she holds the aces in is the world of wardrobe choices. With an amazing style quality, the actress has a way of making the least thing entirely debonair.

She does not conform to trends but does what makes her comfortable at a given time and still hold up much class and elegance. Yvonne Nelson is just not your regular fashionista.

1.

play

 

2.

play

3.

play

 

4.

play

 

5.

play

 

6.

play

