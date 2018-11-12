Pulse.com.gh logo
Birthday Girl! Yvonne Nelson marks 33rd birthday with stunning photo

Yvonne Nelson celebrates her birthday play

Yvonne Nelson celebrates her birthday

Popular actress Yvonne Nelson celebrates birthday today (November 12).

 The actress and mother took to her Instagram page to share a stunning picture of herself in respect to her birthday.

In the photo captioned " Birthday Girl" ,  the actress wears a yellow fitted dress and  it is safe to say Yvonne looks nothing like she had her beautiful daughter Ryn Roberts just a year ago.

Birthday girl #thankyouJESUS

READ MORE: “Stealing is a sin” – Efia Odo jabs Fella Makafui for snatching Medikal

It was around this time last year that the actress finally came out to confirm her pregnancy and subsequent child birth after numerous speculations.

Rumours spread that the actress and producer wanted her baby as her special birthday gift. Her beautiful daughter whose birthday was celebrated last month is more than a special gift indeed.

Ever since the confirmation of her pregnancy, fans of Yvonne have watched the actress grow  into a beautiful mother and can only be nothing but proud.

To many blissful years ahead, Happy birthday Yvonne Nelson.

