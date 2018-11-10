news

Actress and TV personality, Efia Odo, who for so long a time has accused Fella Makafui of secretly having an affair with Medikal has thrown a subtle jab after Medikal made it public that he’s dating Fella Makafui now.

It could be recalled that when Fella and Efia Odo had their one-week beef Efia Odo in a nasty ranting video, hinted that the YOLO star bonked Medikal, Sister Derby’s boyfriend when she wrote on her Insta stories: “Deborah go catch you ok I’m done“.

In a new post on Instagram, Efia Odo wrote that her sins and worship are all done in public and stealing meat from a soup is also a sin; an indirect to Fella for ‘stealing’ Medikal from Sister Derby.

“My sins and worship are all done in public.. how bout yours? Lol you think the meat you stole from the soup no bi sin?? stealing is a sin oooo”, Efia Odo wrote.

The feud between Efia Odo and Fella Makafui started when Efia Odo claimed Fella is a cheap girl who sleeps with politicians and other rich men in society for money and other material stuff. She even alleged Fella Makafui is equally fake including her big butt.

In her defence, Fella Makafui on Snapchat revealed that Ghanaians should ignore Efia Odo because although she looks old, she has the brain of a child so people should not take her seriously.

In response to this, AMG Business rapper Medikal speaking in an interview on Hitz FM indicated that her celebrity girlfriend, Sister Deborah is aware that he is friends with Fella Makafui and is okay with his relationship with the YOLO star.

But it seems things have now turned against Sister Derby as her lovely days with Medikal is now over after Medikal gathered some courage and has officially announced Fella Makafui as his new girlfriend in a Tweet after Sister Derby fired shots at him, for acting like a cockroach who’s in love and scared to let people know.

CREDIT: ghpage