These are some notable faces like Zynnell Zuh and Selly Galley when it comes to red carpet shows in Ghana. Their melange of creativity and poses are exceptional and commendable.

The red carpet interview is an important part of every successful event and the long hours of prep that go into red carpet appearances don’t go unnoticed.

At the just ended VGMA, a slew of celebrities graced the red carpet but after careful deliberation, here are our top 6 best-dressed female celebrities.

Efya

Wendy Shay

Zynnell Zuh

Adina

Cina Soul

Lydia Forson

Berla Mundi