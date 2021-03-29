77 and stunning: 7 times President Akufo-Addo slayed better than your average slay king

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 77 years old today, Monday 29, 2021.
When we say President Akufo-Addo knows how to slay, we are not exaggerating at all. He never goes wrong with fashion.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
Known for his love for his impeccable fashion sense since becoming the leader of the West African country, Nana Addo has over and over again shown his love for culture.
President Akufo-Addo has always been a man recognised in society and loved by his compatriots for his healthy sense of fashion.
He is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.
The First Gentleman's style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.
The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via his social media platforms.
While celebrating his birthday, we take inspiration from all the times the business mogul exudes class anytime he rocks his stunning outfits, whether in suits or African prints outfits or even casual wear.
These looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.
Pulse.com.gh wishes President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday.
