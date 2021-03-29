77 and stunning: 7 times President Akufo-Addo slayed better than your average slay king

The First Gentleman's style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via his social media platforms.

While celebrating his birthday, we take inspiration from all the times the business mogul exudes class anytime he rocks his stunning outfits, whether in suits or African prints outfits or even casual wear.

These looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.

Pulse.com.gh wishes President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday.