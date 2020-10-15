White is one of the most beautiful colours that make any kind of style stand out. Even if it's not one of your go-to colour, Actress cum style icon, Nana Ama McBrown will make you ditch other colours for it.

She definitely has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry.

It's safe to say that white is one of her favourite colours as she has been able to rock different shades of the colour effortlessly.

Today, we'll focus on the actress in white and I bet you might consider rocking the colour to your next event.

Here are some amazing outfits from Nana Ama McBrown's wardrobe that did justice to the colour, white.

