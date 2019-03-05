Wendy Shay posted a new photo on her Instagram page in which she was featuring a new hairstyle.

The Uber Driver hitmaker has come under criticism for spotting the same hairstyle since she came on the scene. Others also pointed out the low-quality fibre of her hair.

But it seems Abena Wendy is out to prove them wrong as she captions the photo saying, “New hair new luck”.

Wearing gold pantsuit with detailed lace as the bodice, Wendy Shay looks absolutely marvellous in her new hair.