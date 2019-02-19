Currently one of the hottest female artistes in the Ghanaian music industry, the "Psalm 35" hitmaker feels the need to take her moves step by step.

"My first single in this music industry is Uber Driver and it was released last year in July. I feel I am still young in the music game even though I have released a couple of singles and an album as well. It's less than a year and I'm still learning a lot bit by bit".

She stated further that: "I feel I need to do more to capture the attention of Ghanaians so my music can spread into all the corners of Ghana. I can't state for a fact that every single Ghanaian has heard my songs so my target is making sure that will happen."

Her new album "Shay On You" is out and it's rocking hard.

She is currently promoting her new single "All For You".