The actress is known for her impeccable acting skills and has starred in countless Kumawood movies.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

She has shared some photos of herself clad in a jaw-dropping one-piece red lingerie flaunting her flawless skin.

Sandra paired her outfit with red gloves as she sleeps in a bath with champagne and flowers around her. We are madly in love with her curly hair, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.

Check photos below:

Sandra Ababio

Sandra Ababio

Sandra Ababio