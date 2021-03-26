Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, is a year older today, March 26, 2021.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

Amongst other photos, Ahuofe Patri shared some photos of herself clad in a jaw-dropping two-pieces white lingerie flaunting her flawless skin and making up with a beauty face mask.

The other theme had the actress rock a beautiful flowered bikini while relaxing at a poolside. We love her bold sunglasses and dramatic earrings.

She captioned her post, “A day in the life of a Baby Girl. Happy birthday to me. Cheers to life."

Check photos below:

