She succeeds Phylis Vesta Boison of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) who won the crown last year.

Jasmine, 21, beat nine other women to become the 18th winner of the pageant.

For her prize, she goes home with the crown, cash, and a brand new car.

Olga Karn Aduama, a Pharmacy student at the University of Ghana, was the 1st runner-up with Franklina O. M Shalom, also a University of Ghana student, being the 2nd runner-up.

The new queen has always been a style influencer and we are inspired by all the stunning apparels she has given before and during the contest.

Check photos below:

Jasmine Djang

Jasmine Djang

Jasmine Djang

Jasmine Djang

Jasmine Djang

Jasmine Djang