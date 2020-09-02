Berla Mundi has made a name for herself as one of the sought after female celebrities in Ghana.

She is among the top media personalities currently and giving the style influencers a run for their money with her impeccable style goals.

Berla Mundi is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Being the host of the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) day 2 meant a lot and as usual, Berla didn't disappoint us. Either with her MCing skills or her looks.

Adorned in a black dress with a touch of gold and blue crystals was all that this VGMA night needed.

Berla Mundi

Her gold heels and gold hair were definitely to match the gold in her dress.

Berla's makeup was on point and the eye lens made her look like a real goddess.

Berla Mundi

Changing her style, we love the white ensemble she wore at the later part of the show. She indeed nailed it. Congrats to her team.

Berla Mundi