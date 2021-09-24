RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week

Berlinda Entsie

It's admittedly a tough job to choose the best celebrity looks but here are our favourites for the week.

Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week

Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

The entertainment and fashion industry go hand-in-hand and the two have evolved over the past years.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

If you want a colourful round-up of the best, coolest and dope pictures on the 'gram this week, Pulse.com.gh has got you covered.

Take a look at the gallery below, and check out the highs of what went down on Instagram this week. Enjoy.

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Andy Dosty

Andy Dosty
Andy Dosty Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana

