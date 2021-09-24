Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.
Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week
It's admittedly a tough job to choose the best celebrity looks but here are our favourites for the week.
The entertainment and fashion industry go hand-in-hand and the two have evolved over the past years.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
If you want a colourful round-up of the best, coolest and dope pictures on the 'gram this week, Pulse.com.gh has got you covered.
Take a look at the gallery below, and check out the highs of what went down on Instagram this week. Enjoy.
Fella Makafui
Serwaa Amihere
Anita Akuffo
Andy Dosty
Nana Ama McBrown
Juliet Ibrahim
Toosweet Annan
Berla Mundi
Tracey Boakye
