Ghanaian celebrities graced the red carpet at 10th edition of the annual 4Syte Music Video Awards in their Avante Garde looks.

Ghanaian actresses, Nikki Samonas and Zynnell Zuh wore similar dresses and they nailed it perfectly.

Efia Odo nearly broke the Internet with her revealing outfit as she channelled Rihanna’s 2014 look for the CFDA fashion awards.

We saw a host of celebrities strutting on the red carpet in customed made outfits while others styled themselves with clothes from their wardrobe. Some celebrities gave us style inspiration and others failed to step up their fashion game although they looked lovely for the night.

Here are all the celebrities who didn’t make bold fashion statements on the red carpet.

Musician, Medikal looked dapper in suit but he hit below the belt for this event.

We love the idea of rocking kente on the red but Coco Treyy failed to impress us with her looks.

Reflecting on the dress she wore to perform at Shatta Wale's album launch, the 'Girls Hate On Girls' hitmaker, Fantama didnt't beat her own records.

Kofi Mole wants to break the Internet and he got some social media users talking.

Sarkodie didn't break his own red carpet records.

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale's look is perfect a fashionable groom; fabric and colour and style.

Media personality, Abeiku Santana looked very ethereal on the red carpet.

Deon Boakye looked too casual for one of Ghanaian music biggest night as an upcoming musician.

We are missing the dopeness in their personal looks.

Reggie Rockstone stood out on the red carpet; colour and style but there is something missing that we can't figure out.

Pappy Kojo has been on a list of worst-dressed celebrities for almost all the major events this year and he continues to step up his game.