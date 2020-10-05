Truth be told, most people working in a corporate environment often find it a bit difficult to pull off a stylish look to work even when they have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day.

If you’re part of those people, we’re here to make it easier by providing styles to help inspire your outfits to work.

Rocking blue has a way of giving you peace and making you look stylish for work.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere is one style icon who has over the years served us stunning corporate looks and she does it perfect in blue coloured-dresses too.

Complemented with her nude makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

We have carefully selected amazing styles that would inspire you on how to ensemble the right accessories and outfits to your workplace. This is inspired by the fashionista Serwaa Amihere.

