Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Jackie Appiah has a great fashion sense and understands the relevance of investing in quality products which will last a lifetime and make her stand out.

The Ghanaian actress has a bag collection that includes countless styles by high-end designers like Chanel, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Christian Dior, Gucci, Burberry, Saint Laurent, Hermes, and a lot more others.

As part of her 60 days bag challenge on Instagram, the actress decided to treat her followers to a glimpse of her epic bag closet.

Jackie Appiah

It also appears that whatever she is displaying is not her entire collection because part 2 is definitely coming, according to her.

“Few of my favorite bags in my closet. The 60 days bag challenge. Watch out for part 2,” she captioned.