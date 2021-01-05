Every woman should have at least one black dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

Fella Makafui

The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a black sequin. A shimmering vibe wouldn’t be a bad idea in making a bold fashion statement.

We spotted actress Fella Makafui on the gram and we couldn't stop staring.

She stepped out in style during the weekend and she stunned in a beautiful sequin dress. She showed off her beautiful skin, from her shoulders right to her back with the plain laced top.

Fella Makafui

Adding the short sparkling down showing her beautiful legs while flaunting her curves just perfect for her to stay trendy.

Curly hairstyles have never looked so good as she also went bold with the colour choice. Fella always opted for subtle makeup and this was no different. It was just right to go for a nude look since the dress was already pulling attention.

Her nude yet sparkling stiletto matched her outfit perfectly.