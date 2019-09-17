Social media sensation, Ebenezer Forson popularly called Chicken Vaduluu was spotted at 2019 Glitz Style Awards.

Forson upped his fashion sense for the biggest fashion ever which was held at the Movenpick Ambassorial Hotel on September 14, 2019.

He rocked a striking sequin jacket over a black tee-shirt and matching trousers. He never steps out with his signature face beat.

Ebenezer Forson

The music promoter didn’t wow us with his looks but we must admit his shoe game is not bad at all.

Forson has recorded videos with some top Ghanaian celebrities like Shatta Wale and Efia Odo.