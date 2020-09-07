Media personality Giovani Caleb is amongst the great entertainers we have in Ghana currently. He sure knows how to bring smiles to the faces of his fans anytime.

Aside from his skills, the entertainer is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts paired with denim jeans or black trousers.

Although he wasn't amongst our list of best-dressed celebrities on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) nights, Giovani's outfit was a beauty to behold.

The fashion icon got the drip with his black and gold kaftan for the first night. Being the MC, his shoes and accessories made him look dapper for the night.

Giovani didn't fall short of expectations and his looks were enough to satisfy our eyes.

Check photos below:

Giovani Caleb

Giovani Caleb

Giovani Caleb

Giovani Caleb