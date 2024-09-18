Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

Slicked-back ponytails or buns

These styles pull all the hair away from the face, making the forehead appear more prominent. The clean look may work for some, but for those with a larger forehead, it can create an unbalanced look. Go for looser, more relaxed versions of these styles to soften the effect.

Slick back ponytail Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre parting:

A dead-centre part can accentuate the width of the forehead, as it leaves the forehead more exposed. It can also draw attention to asymmetry in the face, making the forehead look wider. A side part can break up the face and add a softer, more flattering touch.

Centre parting Pulse Ghana

Straight, long bangs

If the bangs are too thin or flat, they may not provide enough coverage, making the forehead stand out even more. Additionally, straight bangs can sometimes create a harsh line that accentuates the length of the face. Try opting for textured or thicker bangs that frame the face more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go for thicker buns Pulse Ghana

Short pixie cuts with no bangs

Without any volume or fringe to frame the face, shortcuts can make the forehead more noticeable. This style may also create an illusion of an elongated face, which isn’t ideal for balancing a prominent forehead. A pixie cut with side bangs or added volume at the sides can help create better proportions.

Pixie cut with no bangs Pulse Ghana

Tight curls at the top

ADVERTISEMENT

Hairstyles that create a lot of volume on the top without balancing out the rest of the face can draw attention upwards towards the forehead.

This can result in an unflattering shape where the forehead becomes the focal point. Instead, try adding curls or waves that start lower on the head to create a more balanced look.

Pineapple Puff Pulse Ghana

While these hairstyles may not be the best options for girls with larger foreheads, the key is to find a style that makes you feel confident and comfortable.