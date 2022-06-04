Hajia 4Real causes stir online with hot crochet swimwear dress (photos)

The God’s Child singer has shared a new set of photos on her Instagram which has left netizens stunned. Hajia was sighted in a red crochet outfit which shows more than enough skin as a reminder of her the beauty and richness of her skin.

The red crochet outfit was a two-piece swimwear with a bra and a perfectly fitting skirt that accentuates her well-endowed curves. The skirt is held together by single strand of rope.

Hajia complemented the hot look with voluminous curly black frontals and some subtle makeup that added the spark to her look. Her flawless skin was what reflected the ray of lights projected on by the flashlights of the camera.

When it comes to showing skin, not everyone sees things through the lens of fashion especially among Ghanaians so they often have a different stance on the issue. They claim that these female celebrities are simply displaying a "sensual" version of themselves but Hajia has a way of doing and still have that class that would make you love her more.