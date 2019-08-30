Fashion. Style. Celebrity

These 3 words can’t function properly without each other. Some celebrities build their fanbase by posting fashionable photos of themselves before introducing their other talents.

Fashion plays a key role in every industry whether you are the highest-paid or the lowest on the hierarchy.

If you are a fashion lover like us, then you are following more celebrities on Instagram with your eyes peeled eagerly waiting for them to post new pictures in a trendy outfit.

We are also excited when we hear about starstudded events because of our style influencers will turn up in elegant dresses. The red carpet show plays a key role in the success of every event whether it is an awards night, movie premiere, album launch or celebrity wedding.

As much as we love to see the celebrity step out fabulously on the red carpet, they spend a lot on their looks and being recognised by a brand such as Glitz Africa motivates them to give us their best style tips.

Glitz Style Awards, Ghana’s biggest fashion event that honours brands that ruling the fashion industry has finally released the nominees for the 2019 edition.

3 times red carpet celebrity, Zynnell Zuh has been nominated again. She is among the top 5 red carpet celebrities in Ghana who never seizes the opportunity to set new trends.

Media Personality, Berla Mundi is always seen wearing beautiful dresses as she hosts various events in Ghana.

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley always makes a fierce fashion statement on the red carpet.

Elikem The Tailor is a fashion designer and style influencer.