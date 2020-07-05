The 5th annual ‘Exclusive Men of the Year’ (EMYs) Africa Awards 2020 took place on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Accra, Ghana despite the partial ban on social gathering due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was held to award men who have excelled in various areas such as business, education, arts, fashion, technology, and communication.

The show has so far been the biggest in the country since coronavirus took over and as expected Ghanaian female celebrities didn't disappoint on the red carpet.

There definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

From style icons like Victoria Michaels to Nana Akua Addo, here are the female celebrities who stole the show on the red carpet.

Vitoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels attended the ceremony in a gold ensemble made possible by a dream glam team. Her look is undeniably Golden.

Nana Akua Addo

The style icon rocked the red carpet with a black bridal gown. Her flawless makeup, sparkling tiara and the black veil was a no go area.

Salma Mumin

The actress has indeed stepped up her fashion game. She was clad in white and golden apparel. Her ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup were top notch.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama, as usual, didn’t disappoint us on the red carpet. Adorned in a blue ensemble, the actress gave us life with her wrapped grey hairstyle. Her flawless makeup and stunning heels complemented her looks very well.

Naa Ashorkor

The host of the ceremony money dazzled us with her second look.

Adorned in red and black apparel, the actress stunned us with her hairstyle and her flawless makeup.