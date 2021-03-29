Here are the worst-dressed celebrities we spotted at the 2021 3Music Awards

Whatever the reason could be, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate, not for a deliberate attack but just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks has in store.

Of course, these celebs put in efforts to look lovely for the night, but their outfits were not head-turning enough.

MzGee

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the Queen of Slayers fails to impress. We trust the entertainment show host to always bring the heat to any event with her outfit but, she did not disappoint us. The bodied blue dress didn't define the beautiful personality that we know. Her hairstyle and makeup were however nice.

Photo: Pulse Ghana