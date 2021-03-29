RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Here are the worst-dressed celebrities we spotted at the 2021 3Music Awards

Berlinda Entsie

These female celebrities didn't turn heads with their looks.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Award shows have an interesting side attraction which is the red carpet. For one night in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay and the 2021 3Music Awards was no exception.

The 4th edition of the award scheme was on Saturday, March 27, 2021, which saw acts pick various awards for their work done.

Personalities across the country all came to the event looking all glammed up, classy and elegant. Others also came and they failed to impress.

It could probably be due to the fallacy hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers.

Whatever the reason could be, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate, not for a deliberate attack but just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks has in store.

Of course, these celebs put in efforts to look lovely for the night, but their outfits were not head-turning enough.

MzGee

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the Queen of Slayers fails to impress. We trust the entertainment show host to always bring the heat to any event with her outfit but, she did not disappoint us. The bodied blue dress didn't define the beautiful personality that we know. Her hairstyle and makeup were however nice.

MzGee
MzGee Photo: Pulse Ghana

Peter Otokunor

The politician's colour blocking idea didn't work. The white sneaker out-shined the print Kaftan.

Peter Otokunor
Peter Otokunor Photo: Pulse Ghana

Adina

A good musician by all standards. But the androgyny chic vibes didn't work with the style. The waist trainer addition didn't bring the beauty of the outfit out. The hair and sneaker look good though.

Adina
Adina Photo: Pulse Ghana

Kofi Mole

What in the freaking nightwear vibe is this? Kofi Mole may have won the 'Most Streamed Song of the Year' but if the award was on fashion, it would have been a lifetime dry spell based on this look.

Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole Photo: Pulse Ghana

OB Amponsah

There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline for whether it’s a good look or a bad look. OB Amponsah cloth did not compliment him as it should. It's a go home with this look, sorry!

OB Amponsah
OB Amponsah Photo: Pulse Ghana

