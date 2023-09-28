How to dress like Jackie Appiah in 5 easy steps

If you want to copy Jackie’s fashion it can be achieved by following these five easy steps:

1. Classic and Elegant Dresses:

· Start by investing in classic, elegant dresses. Jackie Appiah often wears dresses that are well-fitted and emphasize her figure.

Look for dresses in solid colors like black, white, or pastels, as she frequently rocks for these shades.

2. Accessorize Thoughtfully:

· Jackie Appiah knows how to accessorize to complete her look.

Consider adding statement jewelry, such as chunky necklaces or statement earrings, to enhance your outfit.

Pay attention to the details, like belts, scarves, and handbags, which can add a touch of sophistication.

3. High-Quality Fabrics:

· Choose clothing made from high-quality fabrics. Opt for materials like silk, satin, or chiffon for a luxurious feel.

Quality fabrics not only look better but also last longer.

4. Heels and Flats:

· Jackie Appiah often wears both heels and flats, depending on the occasion.

Invest in a collection of stylish heels and comfortable flats. Nude-colored shoes can be particularly versatile and go well with many outfits.

5. Hairstyle and Makeup:

· Pay attention to your hairstyle and makeup. Jackie Appiah is known for her sleek hairstyles and natural-looking makeup.

Consider straight or wavy hair with a middle part and minimalistic makeup with neutral tones for a polished look.

Jackie Appiah's style is about elegance and sophistication, so go for clean lines and classic pieces when building your wardrobe.

