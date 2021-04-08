RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to dress stylishly without breaking the bank

You don’t really need to max out your credit card just to look good.

Looking chic and glamorous often means spending a lot of money on clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, make-up and all sorts of items. That’s why a lot of women think that it’s virtually impossible to look good if you’re on a shoestring budget. However, in truth, you don’t really need to max out your credit card just to look good.

There are plenty of things you can do to create a remarkable personal style. Below are the only fashion and style tips you need to leave a lasting impression.

  • Invest in essential items

As a woman who loves to dress up understands the importance of investing in staple items such as blazers, denim jeans, and white tees. These items usually cost a bit of money. Nevertheless, they are worth every penny you spent because you get to pair them with both old and new items. Find high-quality fashion staples from flea markets, surplus stores, and your favourite local boutique.

  • Choose comfort over style

Oftentimes, women overlook the cost of the items they purchase. This is mostly because they want to buy branded products even when they don’t feel comfortable to wear. When you go shopping for new items, see to it that you try them on. How does the fabric feel against your skin? Is it breathable? Does the size suit your body style?

If you’re shopping for shoes, find out if you can wear them without ending up with a lot of blisters on your feet. See to it that the pair you buy can also last for years. It’s not ideal to buy shoes simply because they look flashy or luxurious.

  • Shop Wisely

With the increasing number of shops, both online and offline, you should learn how to shop wisely. If you plan to shop online, be sure to check its reputation first. Read as much customer feedback as you can. Also, double-check the product descriptions. Learn as much as you can about the product before you start keying in your card details.

When in doubt, contact customer support. Most online boutiques come with a live support chat service. Others provide toll-free hotline numbers you can call.

If you will buy items from local shops, make sure to spend enough time inspecting the product. It should be free from any form of defect so you get to use them for as long as possible.

  • Work with what you already have

Check what items you already have inside your wardrobe. You can either upgrade your old clothes. It would be great if you have a sewing machine on hand. This way you can take apart a top, bottom or dress and create an upgraded outfit. Additionally, you can try mixing and matching them with your new finds. Experiment with the patterns or texture so you can create a unique and memorable look.

