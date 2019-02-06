Lydia Forson has proven time and time again that she is the ultimate fashion icon for the ‘thick world’. The face of unapologe-thick just served us a new look and we are just blown…poof!

READ ALSO: Ghanaian movie 'Keteke' nominated for 2019 FESPACO in Burkina Faso

The actress dressed in an all-black outfit rock it with classic Bantu knots and trendy sunnies, with her colour pop coming from her earrings and socks. And did I tell you she topped it off with a pair of pointy boot lace-up stilettos?

Attitude score is 10/10. It screams confidence, sexy and all shades of 'gangster'. Miss Forson, please never stop being you.