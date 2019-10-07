It is a fashion rule for every woman to have a little black dress in her wardrobe. A black dress can be paired with white or any popping colour to make a bold fashion statement. The next on the list is pink apparels especially in October as the world creates awareness about Breast Cancer and its danger.

As various institutions and organisation are organising free breast cancer screening and education the populace about stigmatization, this is the best time to wear pink dresses to support the movement and encourage family and friends to get screened.

Whether you are looking for work outfit ideas, red carpet looks, date night or casual looks, here are 5 style inspirations for you.