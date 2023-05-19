Jackie Appiah makes Ghana proud with her kente gown at AMVCA cultural day 2023

Last night, May 18, 2023, many celebrities and influencers gathered for AMVCA’s cultural day in their traditional attires in anticipation of the award show this Saturday.

Amongst the celebrities was Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah who smashed the red carpet of the event.

The actress has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Jackie is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted the actress making Ghana proud at the AMVCA cultural day 2023.

Of course, Jackie wouldn't disappoint with her Ghanaian heritage. She is definitely proud of her Ghanaian roots and she rocked the Ghanaian Kente with class. Already known for her classy outfits and a great sense of fashion, Jackie complemented her outfit with flawless makeup and a stunning wrapped hairstyle.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that red carpet? Rock this outfit.

Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

