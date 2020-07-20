Kabuki Hodsgon is a qualified nurse in Ghana helping to save lives, especially in this coronavirus era.

What has brought the nurse into the limelight is her career as a TV and Ad model.

Aside from saving lives, Kabuki is definitely slaying than the average slay queen.

Kabuki has always wanted to work in a hospital and also be on TV or billboards.

She’s now living her dream as she ended up being a nurse and also an Ad model which got her featured on huge billboards in town.

Check out some beautiful photos of the style influencer:

