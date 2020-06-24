The multiple award-winning fashion stylist is known for styling celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Yvonne Nelson, Mr Eazi, Efya, Victoria Micheals amongst others.

The stylist in speaking in the interview announced that his work is inspired by African women going through a lot of discrimination.

“The misleading pictures of women and the popular stereotyping of women as weak and voiceless inspired me to create a beautiful fashion editorial called the fearless Muslim in celebration of the Ramadan festivities,” he noted.

With all the fight against rape going on across Africa, Kelvin Vincent says he wants women to stand up for themselves, write their own narratives and fight against the menace.

“I don’t know how I can change the world,” he says to British Vogue, “but I know people enjoy creativity, so I’m going to change the mindset of people with creativity one day at a time,” he added.

Kelvin Vincent design

Kelvin Vincent

Kelvin Vincent design