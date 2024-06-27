ADVERTISEMENT
10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best lace gown styles for weddings.

Latest lace trends [instagram]
Latest lace trends [instagram]

It’s officially wedding season, and that means a lot of people will be thinking about aso-ebi styles to sew so they can slay with their friends and celebrate weddings.

Most couples choose lace materials as part of the clothes (aso-ebi) that their friends and family should wear for their wedding. It’s not always easy to come up with styles; that’s where we come in.

Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/itspriscy]
Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/itspriscy] Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to lace styles, nothing beats a corset look to bring out your curves and make you look good.

Best lace styles for weddings [Tokemakinwa/instagram]
Best lace styles for weddings [Tokemakinwa/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Some corset looks employ a less visible corset design that keeps your waist hidden without the more obvious corset look.

This style of draping the lower part of the dress like a wrapper tied to it is one of the trendiest styles of the season.

Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/priscy]
Best lace styles for weddings [Instagram/priscy] Pulse Nigeria

Making dramatic sleeves with fewer styles is one of the chicest aso-ebi styles you can do, and it can bring a lot of attention to you.

Latest lace trends for weddings [Instagram/reyalola]
Latest lace trends for weddings [Instagram/reyalola] Pulse Nigeria

Some lace outfits don’t need a corset; all you need is to add some flair with dramatic sleeves.

Latest lace styles [Instagram/hildabaci]
Latest lace styles [Instagram/hildabaci] Pulse Nigeria

Many fashion designers are heavy on beading. One special aso-ebi style for weddings is one with a lot of beading.

Latest lace trends [Instagram/estherbiade]
Latest lace trends [Instagram/estherbiade] Pulse Nigeria
If you are taking chances, you can make a high-slit gown, but make sure it’s sewn to perfection to avoid any mishaps.

Latest lace trends in Nigeria [Instagram/tonitones]
Latest lace trends in Nigeria [Instagram/tonitones] Pulse Nigeria

This sleeveless corset look has this suspended appearance; it is especially gorgeous when mixed with silk and gives that dreamy look.

Latest aso-ebi styles [Instagram/ugegbe]
Latest aso-ebi styles [Instagram/ugegbe] Pulse Nigeria

Another popular wedding aso-ebi lace style is the one with a cut-out used to make designs.

Latest ankara styles [pinterest]
Latest ankara styles [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The jumpsuit is an often neglected but gorgeous outfit you can make with lace and Ankara.

