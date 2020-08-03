Maame Afua Gyamfua is the younger sister of media personality Serwaa Amihere. She is a hairstylist and the Co-founder Oh my hairr, a popular beauty shop styling the hair of almost all the female celebrities in the country.

The gorgeous entrepreneur celebrated her birthday over the weekend and she stunned us with beautiful designs Yartel Gh.

From body-flattering yellow long outfits to dramatic white outfits, Maame's birthday looks made her indeed a trendsetter.

We love her breathtaking hairstyles by herself and the flawless makeup she gave us.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Maame Gyamfua for birthday inspiration.

