Media mogul Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray is a year older today, March 1 2021.

The Ghanaian radio and television personality and entrepreneur who is the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the fashion world.

Over the years, Bola Ray has modelled for many fashion brands in the country.

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts and he didn’t disappoint with his birthday look.

Clad in a white outfit, the fashionista had a touch of gold on his shirt making him stand out from the usual.

Bola Ray

He looked amazing when he matched his outfit with beautiful accessories and gave an infectious smile while posing for the camera.

Bola is celebrating this milestone the best way he could; praising and thanking God. He captioned his photos, "New age. Full of gratitude. The essence of my praise is centered on God's grace. He has been kind and merciful."

Bola Ray

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a happy birthday.