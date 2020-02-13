History has been made today, February 13, 2020, as Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei weds Tracy Asante in a lavish traditional wedding.

The latest bride in town, Tracy is a graduate of Radford University currently working with an emerging brand, Sauf Dieu as a fashion illustrator.

Working with an award-winning fashion designer, Tracy didn’t disappoint us with her looks as she blew our minds with her traditional look and we can’t wait to see what she will wear for the white wedding.

Check out 5 stunning photos of Tracy before she became Mrs Osei.

Meet Tracy Osei, wife of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy

