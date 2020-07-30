Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Moesha Boduong never shy away from pulling off amazing outfits, from red carpets to other events.

She swayed us off this time with a more casual but elegant wardrobe moment and it’s ravishing.

Moesha decided to set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes in her new photos.

She rocked a tiger skinned mini turtle neck dress. We love how she channelled Zynell Zuh's body contouring dress with the long glove-like sleeves that covered her shoulders right to her fingers.

We have our eyes on the black stilettos she rocked alongside the dress. Her makeup and curly hairstyle was a combination of bold and subtle, which is all shades of beauty.

Moesha got us stuck on the 'gram with this look and we can't get enough of it.

