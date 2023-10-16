Mofe-Damijo's suit stirs controversy at EMY Africa Awards

This fashion choice has ignited a heated debate among fans, particularly between supporters of Ghana and Nigeria.

The source of tension arises from the polarized opinions about Mofe Damijo's suit.

While some applauded his unique style, others were quick to criticize it.

The suit featured an unconventional design, raising concerns about the quality of the material used and its suitability for a 60-year-old.

On one hand, the black suit resembled a cape, paired with baggy silky trousers and a yellow bow tie.

This eccentric ensemble managed to win the applause of many attendees.

Some even playfully suggested they wanted to wear it as their own.

Others simply admired it for its unconventional and eye-catching appearance.

This fashion choice by Mofe Damijo has sparked a passionate conversation on social media.

Netizens from both sides of the Ghana-Nigeria rivalry have engaged in a lively debate, with some vehemently criticizing the suit's design and material quality, while others praised it for its uniqueness and daring style.

The contentious nature of Mofe Damijo's suit at the EMY Africa Awards serves as a reminder that fashion is a highly subjective art form.

What one person sees as a daring and innovative fashion statement; another may view as an ill-advised choice.

In the end, fashion is a means of self-expression, and the debates and discussions it ignites are an integral part of its allure.

In the world of fashion, there will always be dissenting opinions, and it's this diversity of perspectives that keeps the industry exciting and ever-evolving.