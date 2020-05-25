The Dancehall musician real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda is serving us an amazing look from the latest ‘afro-reggae’ tune called ‘Baddest Boss’ featuring Mugeez from legendary group R2Bs.

As the song depicts the lyrics of someone with authority giving orders, MzVee takes us to east Africa with a tribal Wakanda like setting, with Kenya’s Massai style beaded body jewellery.

She opted for the South African Zulu face painting and tribal attributes placing much emphasis on her royal look as posed for the camera.

Check out the video below: