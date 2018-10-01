Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show


Sorry Miss Malaika contestants, your style judge stole the show.

play

Goosebumps, chills, horripilation, nail-biting, and cold shivers were the many states many were left in at the Miss Malaika Fashion show after the arrival of Ghana’s most renowned style icon, Nana Akua Addo.

We had no clue or whatever that the Fashion Choncho herself was going to be a part of the panel of judges assigned for the Fashion show by Miss Malaika contestants which happened over the weekend, 30th September 2018.

READ ALSO:Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija

play

 

She literally stole the show with her costume and took the attention from the couture and aesthetic display of outfits the beauty queens displayed on the runway. Cladded in a full-length African prints dress with elaborate designs in it, the Judge was adjudged best dress of the night.

play

 

The x-factor of the costume was the hat she scored the look with. She wore a big avant-garde hat on her head which had a cut area to view her dazzling eyes.  We have to say that this one takes the cake for creativity!

play
