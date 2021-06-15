Nana Ama McBrown leaves social media stunned with immaculate peach blazer on denim photos

The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.

The beautiful actress regularly impresses us with her style, and her latest outfit is seriously elegant.

After hosting her popular Saturday night show, United Showbiz, Nana Ama decided to give a clear view of how her outfit looked like when she posted some photos on her gram.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfit was indeed gorgeous.

The actress rocked a peach blazer with a shimmering camisole that had a wide cleavage. We haven't seen a blazer look so gorgeous on denim like how the mother did it.

We love her flawless makeup and hairstyle that accompanied her outfit.

Nana Ama McBrown posted three photos of her in the outfit that have gathered over 120,000 likes and 2000 plus comments from social media users who couldn't resist falling for her bewitching beauty.

See photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana